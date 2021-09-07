52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks to members of his new squadron after taking command of the squadron during an assumption of command ceremony July 9, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB provides airpower to deter and combat aggression in the region in support of NATO and national defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

