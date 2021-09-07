Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 4 of 5]

    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, speaks to members of his new squadron after taking command of the squadron during an assumption of command ceremony July 9, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd Fighter Wing at Spangdahlem AB provides airpower to deter and combat aggression in the region in support of NATO and national defense directives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.12.2021 06:12
    Photo ID: 6728622
    VIRIN: 210709-F-LH638-1164
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 12 MB
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander
    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Change of Command Ceremony

    TAGS

    ceremony
    maintenance
    MXS
    assumption
    AOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT