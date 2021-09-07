Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson Elleman 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, returns his first salute to U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd MXS after assuming command of the squadron during a ceremony July 9, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd MXS is a part of the 52nd Maintenance Group, who ensures adequate equipment, aircraft availability and combat-ready, effective pilots for all assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

