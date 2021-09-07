U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton, 52nd Maintenance Squadron commander, returns his first salute to U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 52nd MXS after assuming command of the squadron during a ceremony July 9, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. The 52nd MXS is a part of the 52nd Maintenance Group, who ensures adequate equipment, aircraft availability and combat-ready, effective pilots for all assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 06:12 Photo ID: 6728621 VIRIN: 210709-F-LH638-1176 Resolution: 5122x3415 Size: 6.69 MB Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Maeson Elleman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.