52nd Maintenance Squadron welcomes new commander

Audience members stand at attention for the playing of the “Star-Spangled Banner” during the 52nd Maintenance Squadron assumption of command ceremony July 9, 2021, on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. During the ceremony, U.S. Air Force Maj. Kevin Walton took command of the squadron, which specializes in maintaining and generating U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter jets for operations in the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Maeson L. Elleman)

Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.12.2021 Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE