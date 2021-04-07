210704-N-RG587-1045 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 4, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 1st Class Karl Karcher, from Buffalo, New York, loads a search-and-rescue litter into an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), during operations in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.04.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 17:40 Photo ID: 6727815 VIRIN: 210704-N-RG587-1045 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 856.61 KB Location: US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Vella Gulf [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.