Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vella Gulf [Image 11 of 19]

    Vella Gulf

    UNITED STATES

    07.04.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dean Cates 

    Carrier Strike Group Two (CSG-2)

    210704-N-RG587-1030 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (July 4, 2021) Naval Aircrewman (Tactical Helicopter) 2nd Class Kyle Shiner, from Gainesville, Virginia, right, hoists Lt. Matthew Smutny, from Miami into an MH-60R Sea Hawk, attached to the "Swamp Foxes" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 74, aboard guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), during operations in the Mediterranean Sea, July 4. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 17:40
    Photo ID: 6727817
    VIRIN: 210704-N-RG587-1030
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 874.44 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vella Gulf [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Dean Cates, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf
    Vella Gulf

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "USS Vella Gulf
    CG 72
    CSG-2
    HSM-74
    OFRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT