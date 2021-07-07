Vella Gulf

210707-N-RG587-1023 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (July 7, 2021) The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) transits the Strait of Gibraltar, July, 7, 2021. Ike is on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

