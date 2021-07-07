210707-N-RG587-1003 STRAIT OF GIBRALTAR (July 7, 2021) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), transits the Strait of Gibraltar, July 7, 2021. Vella Gulf is operating with the Eisenhower Carrier Strike Group on a routine deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Dean M. Cates)

