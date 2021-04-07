Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Cassidy, a boatswain’s mate for Station Little Creek, pilots a 45-foot response boat in Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 4, 2021. The Coast Guard stays prepared on high-traffic holidays so they are ready to respond to search and rescue missions if needed.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe / Released
|07.04.2021
|07.10.2021 11:35
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
