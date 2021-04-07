U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Cassidy, a boatswain’s mate from Station Little Creek, prepares to assist a recreational boater on a jet ski with a safety inspection in Virginia Beach, Virginia, July 4, 2021. The Coast Guard regularly performs standard safety inspections on watercraft to make sure they meet up-to-date safety requirements in an effort to help keep boaters safe.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe / Released
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 11:35
|Photo ID:
|6727617
|VIRIN:
|210704-G-SE431-1001
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US
This work, Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
