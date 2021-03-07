U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Bartlett, a boatswain’s mate for Station Portsmouth, keeps a record of boardings while underway aboard a 45-foot response boat on the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth,Virginia, July 3, 2021. The Coast Guard performs standard boarding inspections on boats to make sure they meet up-to-date safety requirements in an effort to help keep boaters safe.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe / Released

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.03.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 11:35 Photo ID: 6727616 VIRIN: 210703-G-SE431-1002 Resolution: 757x1010 Size: 148.17 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.