U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Bartlett, a boatswain’s mate for Station Portsmouth, keeps a record of boardings while underway aboard a 45-foot response boat on the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth,Virginia, July 3, 2021. The Coast Guard performs standard boarding inspections on boats to make sure they meet up-to-date safety requirements in an effort to help keep boaters safe.
U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe / Released
|07.03.2021
|07.10.2021 11:35
|6727616
|210703-G-SE431-1002
|757x1010
|148.17 KB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|1
|0
This work, Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
