Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend [Image 2 of 4]

    Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Bartlett, a boatswain’s mate for Station Portsmouth, keeps a record of boardings while underway aboard a 45-foot response boat on the Elizabeth River in Portsmouth,Virginia, July 3, 2021. The Coast Guard performs standard boarding inspections on boats to make sure they meet up-to-date safety requirements in an effort to help keep boaters safe.
    U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe / Released

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 11:35
    Photo ID: 6727616
    VIRIN: 210703-G-SE431-1002
    Resolution: 757x1010
    Size: 148.17 KB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Katie Lipe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend
    Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend
    Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend
    Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Boatswain’s Mate
    Station Portsmouth
    BM
    Katie Lipe
    Cody Bartlett

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT