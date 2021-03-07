Coast Guard boat stations stay prepared Independence Day weekend

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Nathan Reynolds, a boatswain’s mate for Station Portsmouth, pilots a 45-foot response boat on the Elizabeth River, Portsmouth, Virginia, July 3, 2021. The Coast Guard regularly patrols local waterways to be ready to respond to search and rescue emergencies and keep boaters safe.

U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Katie Lipe / Released

