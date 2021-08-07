Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210708-N-NY362-1014 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Retail Services Specialist Seaman Amiya Alston assists Airman Apprentice Armando Guzman with purchasing items in the ship’s store aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 06:22
    Photo ID: 6727472
    VIRIN: 210708-N-NY362-1014
    Resolution: 4882x3299
    Size: 778.97 KB
    Location: ARABIAN SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store [Image 4 of 4], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing

