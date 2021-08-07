USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store

210708-N-NY362-1014 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Retail Services Specialist Seaman Amiya Alston assists Airman Apprentice Armando Guzman with purchasing items in the ship’s store aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.10.2021 06:22
|Photo ID:
|6727472
|VIRIN:
|210708-N-NY362-1014
|Resolution:
|4882x3299
|Size:
|778.97 KB
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
