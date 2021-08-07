Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store [Image 3 of 4]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store

    ARABIAN SEA

    07.08.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    210708-N-NY362-1011 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Retail Services Specialist Seaman Amiya Alston assists Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Apprentice Nathan Dunfee with purchasing items in the ship’s store aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Ship’s Store
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    5th Fleet
    Carrier Strike Group 5

