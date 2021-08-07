USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Ship’s Store

210708-N-NY362-1008 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Retail Services Specialist Seaman Amiya Alston assists Interior Communications Electrician 3rd Class Samir Williams with purchasing items in the ship’s store aboard aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Santiago Navarro)

