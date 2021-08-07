210708-N-BR419-1063 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Joshua Pena observes a C-2A Greyhound fleet logistics plane, attached to the “Providers” of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron (VRC) 30 Det. 5, as it lands on the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.08.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 06:18 Photo ID: 6727467 VIRIN: 210708-N-BR419-1063 Resolution: 1978x1319 Size: 625.42 KB Location: ARABIAN SEA Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Erica Bechard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.