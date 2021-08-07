USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210708-N-BR419-1031 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 1st Class Nicholas Ochieng observes an EA-18G Growler electronic attack aircraft, attached to the “Shadowhawks” of Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 141, as it launches from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

