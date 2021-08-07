USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Flight Operations

210708-N-BR419-1014 ARABIAN SEA (July 8, 2021) – Sailors prepare an F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jet, attached to the “Diamondbacks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102, to launch from the flight deck of aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) during flight operations in the Arabian Sea, July 8. Ronald Reagan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Oswald Felix Jr.)

Date Taken: 07.08.2021
Location: ARABIAN SEA