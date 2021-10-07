Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

210710-F-D0094-179 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) The Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) Contingent members for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 participate in the closing ceremony in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. From June 28 to July 10, 2021, Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 has seen more than 30 participating countries, 32 ships, 40 aircraft, approximately 5,000 troops and 18 special operations and dive teams. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The CAF delegation supporting this exercise is comprised of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) clearance divers from Fleet Diving Units (FDU) Pacific and Atlantic, members from the Naval Tactical Operations Group (NTOG) and staff officer mentors. Their participation in Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is part of Operation Unifier, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

