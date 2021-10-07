Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7]

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    210710-F-CJ719-691 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) Public Affairs Officers for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21, (from left to right) Captain Michaela Connally from the US Marines, Lieutenant Bobby Dixon from the US Navy, Commander Chalyk Oleh from the Ukrainian Navy, and Major Christopher Daniel from the Canadian Armed Forces, pose for a group photo following the closing ceremony for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6727444
    VIRIN: 210710-F-CJ719-691
    Resolution: 4219x2808
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: ODESA, UA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony
    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukrainian Navy
    PAO
    Public Affairs
    US Marines
    US Navy
    RCN
    CAF
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    ExerciseSeaBreeze
    SB21
    SeaBreeze21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT