Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

210710-F-CJ719-691 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) Public Affairs Officers for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21, (from left to right) Captain Michaela Connally from the US Marines, Lieutenant Bobby Dixon from the US Navy, Commander Chalyk Oleh from the Ukrainian Navy, and Major Christopher Daniel from the Canadian Armed Forces, pose for a group photo following the closing ceremony for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

