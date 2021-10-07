210710-F-D0094-490 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) A member of the Ukrainian media interviews Major Emily MacKinnon, a Legal Advisor from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), following the closing ceremony for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The CAF delegation supporting this exercise is comprised of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) clearance divers from Fleet Diving Units (FDU) Pacific and Atlantic, members from the Naval Tactical Operations Group (NTOG) and staff officer mentors. Their participation in Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is part of Operation UNIFIER, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.10.2021 Date Posted: 07.10.2021 05:54 Photo ID: 6727443 VIRIN: 210710-F-D0094-490 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.55 MB Location: ODESA, UA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.