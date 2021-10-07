Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony [Image 6 of 7]

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    210710-F-D0094-490 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) A member of the Ukrainian media interviews Major Emily MacKinnon, a Legal Advisor from the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF), following the closing ceremony for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. The CAF delegation supporting this exercise is comprised of Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) clearance divers from Fleet Diving Units (FDU) Pacific and Atlantic, members from the Naval Tactical Operations Group (NTOG) and staff officer mentors. Their participation in Exercise Sea Breeze 21 is part of Operation UNIFIER, the CAF military training and capacity-building mission in Ukraine. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.10.2021
    Date Posted: 07.10.2021 05:54
    Photo ID: 6727443
    VIRIN: 210710-F-D0094-490
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: ODESA, UA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    RCN
    CAF
    Exercise Sea Breeze
    ExerciseSeaBreeze
    SB21
    SeaBreeze21
    LEGAD

