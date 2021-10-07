Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony [Image 2 of 7]

    Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

    ODESA, UKRAINE

    07.10.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Canadian Forces Combat Camera

    210710-F-D0094-868 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) Deputy Commander CJTF65 Captain (Navy) Kayl Gant speaks during the closing ceremony for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

    This work, Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

