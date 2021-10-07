Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 Closing Ceremony

210710-F-D0094-868 ODESA, Ukraine (July 10, 2021) Deputy Commander CJTF65 Captain (Navy) Kayl Gant speaks during the closing ceremony for Exercise SEA BREEZE 21 in Odesa, Ukraine on July 10, 2021. This annual exercise, co-hosted by the United States Navy and the Ukrainian Navy, is about training together and making new friends based on a shared commitment to peace and stability in Europe. (CAF photo by Corporal Daniel Chiasson, JTF-U Imagery Technician)

