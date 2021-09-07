MCAS Miramar change of command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Charles B. Dockery, the outgoing commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, gives his remarks during the change of command ceremony on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

