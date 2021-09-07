Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Miramar change of command [Image 3 of 6]

    MCAS Miramar change of command

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations-West and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, salutes the ceremonial staff during the change of command on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9. 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Charles B. Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 19:04
    Photo ID: 6727173
    VIRIN: 210709-M-BG169-060
    Resolution: 3840x5760
    Size: 1.5 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Miramar change of command [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCAS Miramar change of command
    MCAS Miramar change of command
    MCAS Miramar change of command
    MCAS Miramar change of command
    MCAS Miramar change of command
    MCAS Miramar change of command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Miramar
    MCAS
    change of command
    Col. Dockery
    Col. Bedell

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT