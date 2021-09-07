U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Jason G. Woodworth, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations-West and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, gives his remarks during the change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Charles B. Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Col. Thomas M. Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6727174
|VIRIN:
|210709-M-BG169-110
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MCAS Miramar change of command [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Raynaldo Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
