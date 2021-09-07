MCAS Miramar change of command

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas M. Bedell, the commanding officer of Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, talks with Congressman Scott Peters, the representative for California’s 52nd Congressional District, before the change of command on MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, July 9, 2021. During the ceremony, Col. Charles B. Dockery relinquished his duties as the commanding officer of MCAS Miramar to Bedell. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Raynaldo Ramos)

