Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB

Ms. Brenda Lee McCullough, right, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, virtually receives the guidon from U.S. Army Col. Christopher O’Gwin, former commander of Army Support Activity, during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 9, 2021. McCullough assists 20 active duty and reserve Army installations and joint bases with funding and infrastructure needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

