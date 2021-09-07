U.S. Army Col. Carl Hennemann, left, new commander of Army Support Activity, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 9, 2021. The ASA integrates installation operations and delivers base operations support in order to enable tenant organizations to conduct operations, activities and investments within U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 18:52
|Photo ID:
|6727165
|VIRIN:
|210709-F-SI788-1067
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|12.02 MB
|Location:
|SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT