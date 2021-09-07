Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB

U.S. Army Col. Carl Hennemann, left, new commander of Army Support Activity, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 9, 2021. The ASA integrates installation operations and delivers base operations support in order to enable tenant organizations to conduct operations, activities and investments within U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

