    Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB [Image 7 of 7]

    Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Ms. Brenda Lee McCullough, left, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command Directorate-Readiness, virtually addresses the audience during the Army Support Activity change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 9, 2021. McCullough assists 20 active duty and reserve Army installations and joint bases with funding and infrastructure needs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 18:52
    Photo ID: 6727166
    VIRIN: 210709-F-SI788-1021
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 12.23 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    CoC
    IMCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    U.S. Army
    USA

