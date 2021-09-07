Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB [Image 5 of 7]

    Col. Hennemann assumes command of Army Support Activity, Soto Cano AB

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Army Christopher O’Gwin, left, former commander of the Army Support Activity, addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Soto Cano Air Base Honduras, July 9, 2021. The ASA integrates installation operations and delivers base operations support in order to enable tenant organizations to conduct operations, activities and investments within U.S. Southern Command’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

