Harlem Globetrotters visit Moody during family event

Alex “Moose” Weekes, Harlem Globetrotters team member, gives Col. Russell Cook, 23d Wing commander, an autographed basketball at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2021. The Globetrotters entertain millions of fans internationally with more than 400 live events each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

