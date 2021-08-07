Sherelle “Torch” George and Alex “Moose” Weekes, Harlem Globetrotters team members, spin a basketball on a participant’s finger during a free demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2021. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have infused family entertainment and great basketball skills globally for 95 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)
|Date Taken:
|07.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 16:15
|Photo ID:
|6726763
|VIRIN:
|210708-F-RX291-036
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Harlem Globetrotters visit Moody during family event [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jordan Garner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT