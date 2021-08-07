Harlem Globetrotters visit Moody during family event

Sherelle “Torch” George and Alex “Moose” Weekes, Harlem Globetrotters team members, spin a basketball on a participant’s finger during a free demonstration at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2021. The world-famous Harlem Globetrotters have infused family entertainment and great basketball skills globally for 95 years. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

