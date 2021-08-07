Harlem Globetrotters visit Moody during family event

Sherelle “Torch” George, Harlem Globetrotters team member, spins a basketball between her legs at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2021. The Globetrotters partnered with the 23d Force Support Squadron and Wild Adventures theme park to host a free family event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)
