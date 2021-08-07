Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Harlem Globetrotters visit Moody during family event

    Harlem Globetrotters visit Moody during family event

    UNITED STATES

    07.08.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The Harlem Globetrotters pose for a photo in front of an A-10C Thunderbolt II during their visit at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 8, 2021. The Globetrotters partnered with the 23d Force Support Squadron and Wild Adventures theme park to host a free family event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jordan Garner)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 16:16
    Moody AFB
    Harlem Globetrotters
    Jordan Garner
    23d Wing
    23d FSS

