Checking it Twice

Pvt. Rosslee Reed, an ammunition specialist with the Neenah, Wis. based 395th Ordnance Company, writes down the ammunition count during an ammunition download as part of 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021. The ammunition will be used by the units participating in the annual training exercise designed to build and strengthen unit level skills.

