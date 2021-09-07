Pvt. Rosslee Reed, an ammunition specialist with the Neenah, Wis. based 395th Ordnance Company, writes down the ammunition count during an ammunition download as part of 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021. The ammunition will be used by the units participating in the annual training exercise designed to build and strengthen unit level skills.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 16:20
|Photo ID:
|6726752
|VIRIN:
|210709-A-SX453-1170
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|8.48 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|APPLETON, WI, US
|Hometown:
|NEENAH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Checking it Twice [Image 10 of 10], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT