Army Reserve Spc. Frank Jackson, an ammunition specialist with the 395th Ordnance Company out of Neenah, Wis., works with Spc. Darquise Winters and other members of the 395th to properly count and secure more than 350,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 2,000 canisters of smoke and other munitions for the 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6726750
|VIRIN:
|210709-A-SX453-1136
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|6.71 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|MILWAUKEE, WI, US
|Hometown:
|NEENAH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Counting Ammo [Image 10 of 10], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
