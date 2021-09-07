Counting Ammo

Army Reserve Spc. Frank Jackson, an ammunition specialist with the 395th Ordnance Company out of Neenah, Wis., works with Spc. Darquise Winters and other members of the 395th to properly count and secure more than 350,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 2,000 canisters of smoke and other munitions for the 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021.

