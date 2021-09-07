Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Counting Ammo [Image 8 of 10]

    Counting Ammo

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Army Reserve Spc. Frank Jackson, an ammunition specialist with the 395th Ordnance Company out of Neenah, Wis., works with Spc. Darquise Winters and other members of the 395th to properly count and secure more than 350,000 rounds of ammunition and more than 2,000 canisters of smoke and other munitions for the 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 16:21
    Wisconsin
    Army Reserve
    ammunition
    Fort McCoy
    103rd ESC
    WAREX

