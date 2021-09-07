Counting Together

Soldiers from the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's 395th Ordnance Company count and sort ammunition in the lead up to 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021. The annual training exercise is designed to build and strengthen unit level skills.

