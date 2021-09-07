Soldiers from the 103rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command's 395th Ordnance Company count and sort ammunition in the lead up to 86th Training Division's Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021. The annual training exercise is designed to build and strengthen unit level skills.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 16:21
|Photo ID:
|6726751
|VIRIN:
|210709-A-SX453-1155
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|NEENAH, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Counting Together [Image 10 of 10], by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
