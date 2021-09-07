Keep Going

Army Reserve Pfc. Andrew Kiefer, right, an ammunition specialist with the 395th Ordnance Company, directs Forklift Operator Sgt. Matthew Walton as they unload ammunition as part of preparations for Warrior Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wis., July 9, 2021. The 86th Training Division conducts WAREX training exercises to help build unit level training skills.

