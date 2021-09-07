Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Operations Group Change of Command

    31st Operations Group Change of Command

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S Air Force Colonel Kevin Crofton, 31st Operations Group (OG) incoming commander, during the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:13
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command

