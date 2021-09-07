U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, presents the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) certificate to U.S Air Force Colonel Leslie Hauck III, 31st Operations Group (OG) outgoing commander, during the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. The 31st OG consists of seven squadrons which continually support operations and exercises across three Combatant Commands. The wide ranging operational capabilities are brought by Airmen from the 31st Operations Support Squadron, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron,510th and 555th Fighter Squadrons, and the 606th Air Control Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6725902 VIRIN: 210709-F-EZ112-0025 Resolution: 6080x4058 Size: 2.49 MB Location: AVIANO, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.