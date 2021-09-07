U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, passes the guidon to U.S Air Force Colonel Leslie Hauck, 31st Operations Group (OG) outgoing commander, during the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. The passing of the guidon is a formal process during a change of command ceremony signifying the transfer of leadership from one officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.09.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:13 Photo ID: 6725903 VIRIN: 210709-F-EZ112-0036 Resolution: 3964x2645 Size: 1 MB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st Operations Group Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.