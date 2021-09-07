Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st Operations Group Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    31st Operations Group Change of Command

    AVIANO, ITALY

    07.09.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bailey, 31st Fighter Wing commander, left, pins the Meritorious Service Medal (MSM) onto U.S Air Force Col. Leslie Hauck III, 31st Operations Group (OG) outgoing commander, during the 31st OG change of command ceremony at Aviano Air Base, Italy, July 9, 2021. The 31st OG consists of seven squadrons which continually support operations and exercises across three Combatant Commands. The wide ranging operational capabilities are brought by Airmen from the 31st Operations Support Squadron, 56th and 57th Rescue Squadrons, 731st Expeditionary Attack Squadron, 510th and 555th Fighter Squadrons, and the 606th Air Control Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airmen Jessica Blair)

    31st Operations Group

