PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shawn R. Satterfield, Special Operations Command North commander, right, bestows the colors to U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Clint Grizzell, SOCNORTH incoming command senior enlisted leader, left, during a change of responsibility ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:11 Photo ID: 6725897 VIRIN: 210701-F-IT949-1026 Resolution: 3084x3787 Size: 8.7 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.