SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Navy Command Master Chief Isom, Special Operations Command North outgoing command senior enlisted leader, passes SOCNORTH’s guidon to U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shawn R. Satterfield, SOCNORTH commander, signifying the relinquishment of his tenure of responsibility for the command during a CSEL change of responsibility at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2021. Isom received the Defense Superior Service Medal for his time at SOCNORTH. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

