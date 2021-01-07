Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony [Image 1 of 5]

    SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shawn R. Satterfield, middle, Special Operations Command North commander; U.S. Navy Command Master Chief David Isom, left, outgoing SOCNORTH command senior enlisted leader; U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Clint Grizzell, right, incoming CSEL, prepare for the command senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony where Isom transfers responsibility to Grizzell, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 10:10
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
