SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Shawn R. Satterfield, middle, Special Operations Command North commander; U.S. Navy Command Master Chief David Isom, left, outgoing SOCNORTH command senior enlisted leader; U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Clint Grizzell, right, incoming CSEL, prepare for the command senior enlisted leader change of responsibility ceremony where Isom transfers responsibility to Grizzell, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

