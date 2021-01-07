SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Navy Command Master Chief David Isom, outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Special Operations Command North, receives the Defense Superior Service Medal at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2021. Isom transferred responsibility to US. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Clint Grizzell during a CSEL change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)

