PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Navy Command Master Chief David Isom, outgoing command senior enlisted leader of Special Operations Command North, receives the Defense Superior Service Medal at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, July 1, 2021. Isom transferred responsibility to US. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. Clint Grizzell during a CSEL change of responsibility ceremony. (U.S. Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2021 10:10
|Photo ID:
|6725894
|VIRIN:
|210701-F-IT949-1014
|Resolution:
|3252x3622
|Size:
|8.58 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, SOCNORTH hosts CSEL change of responsibility ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Alexandra Longfellow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
