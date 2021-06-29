Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s

Col. Lance Kollstedt, commander of the 121st Operations Group, pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker June 29, 2021, near Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The KC-135 has been used for more than 60 years by the U.S. Air Force for aerial refueling support.
|06.29.2021
|07.09.2021 07:59
|6725734
|210629-Z-OD179-1317
|4240x2832
|3.69 MB
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|4
|1
