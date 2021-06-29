Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s [Image 1 of 7]

    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s

    COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2021

    Photo by Spc. Jessica Silhavy 

    Ohio National Guard Public Affairs

    Tech Sgt. James Allen, a boom operator with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron looks out of the boom pod to fuel an F-16 from the 180th Fighter Wing June 29, 2021, near Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple aircraft, including an F-16 with Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, aboard, were refueled mid-air during the training flight.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2021
    Date Posted: 07.09.2021 07:59
    Photo ID: 6725728
    VIRIN: 210629-Z-OD179-1217
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 2.54 MB
    Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s
    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s
    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s
    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s
    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s
    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s
    Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Ohio

    TAGS

    F-16
    Stratotanker
    Ohio National Guard
    refueling
    KC-135
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT