Tech Sgt. James Allen, a boom operator with the 166th Air Refueling Squadron looks out of the boom pod to fuel an F-16 from the 180th Fighter Wing June 29, 2021, near Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple aircraft, including an F-16 with Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, aboard, were refueled mid-air during the training flight.
|06.29.2021
|07.09.2021 07:59
|6725728
|210629-Z-OD179-1217
|4240x2832
|2.54 MB
|COLUMBUS, OH, US
|3
|1
This work, Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
