Airman 1st Class Tristen Miller, a boom operator with the 121st Air Refueling Wing, closes the over-wing hatch of a KC-135 Stratotanker June 29, 2021, at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. Multiple aircraft, including an F-16 from the 180th Fighter Wing with Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, aboard, were refueled mid-air during the training flight.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 07:59 Photo ID: 6725730 VIRIN: 210629-Z-OD179-1100 Resolution: 4240x2832 Size: 2.73 MB Location: COLUMBUS, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Jessica Silhavy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.