Ohio Air National Guard wings work together: KC-135 refuels F-16s

Maj. Jeffery Koble, of the 121st Air Refueling Wing, pilots a KC-135 Stratotanker June 29, 2021, near Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base in Columbus, Ohio. The KC-135 has been used for more than 60 years by the U.S. Air Force for aerial refueling support.

