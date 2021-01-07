Date Taken: 07.01.2021 Date Posted: 07.09.2021 06:56 Photo ID: 6725692 VIRIN: 210701-N-HG846-1587 Resolution: 2443x1745 Size: 510.19 KB Location: CORAL SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Lt. j.g. Nick Gizzi, from San Diego, Calif., fires an M11 pistol during a small-arms live-fire exercise [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Dan Serianni, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.